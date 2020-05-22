FLORENCE, S.C. -- State instigators are looking into a Florence Police officer-involved shooting on Waxwing Drive.
Capt. Mike Brandt nobody was injured in the incident and that he was working with the State Law Enforcement Division on a release on the incident.
Brandt said he couldn't immediately comment on the incident that precipiated the shooting.
SLED has not relased any information on the shooting.
