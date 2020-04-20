FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence police are investigating an armed robbery that happened Sunday night at the Family Dollar store on West Lucas Street.
At 7:54 p.m., officers responded to 233 West Lucas Street. They learned that a black male wearing a blue and grey hooded sweatshirt entered the store, presented a handgun and demanded money from the clerk.
The robber assaulted the clerk during the encounter, then fled on foot from the store. No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.