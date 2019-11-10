FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred early Sunday at a convenience story on South Cashua Drive.
No injuries were reported in the incident, according to a news release from the Florence Police Department.
At 3:27 a.m. Sunday, Florence police officers responded to the Circle K convenience store at 728 South Cashua Drive in reference to an armed robbery in progress.
Upon their arrival, officers were advised that a black male, wearing a mask over his face, entered the store with a gun and demanded the money out of the register.
The suspect fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of money, according to the news release.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.
