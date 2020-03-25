FLORENCE, S.C. — One person was injured Wednesday afternoon in a shooting near the intersection of North Cashua Drive and West Darlington Street.
The person who is wanted in connect to the shooting is at large.
At approximately 3:05 p.m., Florence police officers went to 330 N. Cashua Drive, near a Food Lion grocery store, in reference to a shooting in the parking lot.
Officers found an injured person, who was taken to a hospital by EMS. The injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.
The shooting is still under investigation, and no further information is available at this time, according to Florence police Capt. Mike Brandt.
Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.
