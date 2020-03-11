FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence Police Department once again has received the State Accreditation Award.
This is the fourth time in the past nine years that the department has received the award. It received the award previously in 2011, 2014 and 2017.
“Law Enforcement Accreditation gives us an outline of best police practices to follow,” Chief of Police Allen Heidler said. “Those best practices are provided through 289 professional standards that the Florence Police Department must show proof that we are strictly following.”
Accreditation improves community trust, reduces the department’s exposure to liability and increases transparency, Heidler said.
“It is a voluntary but very challenging process that keeps us at the highest level of law enforcement professionalism and delivery of service,” Heidler said.
