FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence Police Department continues to investigate a fatal shooting in late December 2019.
On Dec. 28, 2019, Christopher Gibson was shot on Ervin Court in Florence.
The police department arrived on the scene at 7:46 p.m. and located Gibson. He was then transported to a local hospital by Florence County EMS.
Gibson was pronounced dead at the hospital according, to a news release from Florence County Coroner Keith VonLutckin.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.
