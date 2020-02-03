FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence Police Department continues to investigate a fatal shooting in late December 2019. 

On Dec. 28, 2019, Christopher Gibson was shot on Ervin Court in Florence.

The police department arrived on the scene at 7:46 p.m. and located Gibson. He was then transported to a local hospital by Florence County EMS.

Gibson was pronounced dead at the hospital according, to a news release from Florence County Coroner Keith VonLutckin. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.

Tags

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.