FLORENCE, S.C. -- Law enforcement officers have established a perimeter near Irby and Sebrell streets and along the railroad tracks after an attempted traffic stop ended with shots being fired.
A Florence Police officer tried to make a traffic stop on a reckless driver at 3:38 p.m. near the intersection and shots were fired from the vehicle at the officer, said Capt. Mike Brandt, Florence Police Department.
The vehicle ran up Sebrell Street and then down the CSX tracks until it was stopped in a collision, Brandt said.
The occupants of the vehicle ran from the wrecked car.
The officer was not injured.
No other details were immediately available, he said.
As of 5 p.m. a CSX freight train was stopped on the tracks, blocking most grade crossings along Dargan Street.
