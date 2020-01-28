FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Police are asking for the public's assistance to identify several people wanted in connection with shoplifting incidents at several Florence retailers.
"These subjects are wanted for questioning in reference to numerous shopliftings Dick’s Sporting Goods and J. C. Penny, 2701 David H. McLeod Blvd., over the past month. They have used a dark (possibly black) Toyota Camry, a light colored (possibly silver) Cadillac SUV and a light colored (possibly tan or silver) Lincoln Continental in these incidents.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.
