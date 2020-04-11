FLORENCE, S.C. – Easter morning will start a little a differently for churches this year.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, all churches are holding nontraditional services, broadcasting on Facebook live and meeting in parking lots.
Through the changes, Florence pastors are still hopeful for the future.
Calvin Robinson, the pastor of Trinity Baptist Church, said despite challenges the world is facing, he believes the Christian church will come out stronger after the pandemic. Robinson said not only Trinity Baptist Church will become stronger, but also the Christian church across the world will as well.
“When we come back together as a congregation physically, I believe it is going to make us stronger than we’ve ever been, because we will recognize that this type of occurrence makes all of us examine ourselves,” Robinson said. “All of us realize just how fragile life is.”
Robinson said the pandemic has drawn everyone closer to God. People are praying more, reading scripture more and meditating more.
“We are realizing that God really is in control,” Robinson said.
Robinson encourages the people of Florence to stay prayerful, stay careful and remain hopeful, because God is in control.
Though congregation members at Highland United Methodist Church have not met in person in several weeks, Pastor Mike Henderson said strangely enough he believes his church members are more connected and are growing spiritually.
“There are a lot of things that we aren’t doing, but those things that are most essential, prayer, worship, fellowship, we are working on serving others. We are doing it more than we ever have,” Henderson said.
Henderson said they have been recording services and publishing them online. The church has small groups that are meeting online through video conferencing apps and classes that are keeping up with each other via email.
Though the church is staying connected, Henderson said he still misses the congregation.
“I really hate not being with people, especially when we have so many things we do to celebrate the passion of Christ,” Henderson said. “I just hate not being with folks face to face.”
Though the pandemic may cause great anxiety, Rev. Jason Hamshaw of All Saints’ Anglican Church said his hope is that this time draws people toward God.
“My hope is that out of the unsettling there would be a longing for the connection that could be made as the people of God come back together rather than it being replaced by other sinful behaviors that might try and fill in that gap,” Hamshaw said.
Hamshaw said even though the church is not gathering for Easter, every Sunday is a proclamation that one day Jesus will return again.
“Even if we don’t get to celebrate it the way we normally do and take communion together, it’s a hope that cannot be taken away,” Hamshaw said.
