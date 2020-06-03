FLORENCE, S.C. — The Rev. Calvin Robinson had a message for those attending the Helping Florence Flourish silent prayer Wednesday afternoon.
The silent prayer was one of two events held Wednesday afternoon prior to a march planned to protest the death of George Floyd.
Floyd, an African American male, died following an arrest for allegedly attempting to use a counterfeit $20 bill at a deli in a Minneapolis neighborhood. During the arrest, a Minneapolis police officer kept his knee on Floyd’s neck for eight minutes and 45 seconds, including two minutes and 37 seconds after Floyd became unresponsive, according to released videos.
Robinson spoke at the end of a 30-minute silent prayer conducted at the Trinity Baptist Church on West Darlington St. He was asked by Pastor Chris Handley of First Presbyterian Church to offer an ending prayer but made a short speech before offering a prayer.
He began by thanking those attending. Robinson made specific reference to the racially diverse nature of the crowd.
"As I'm standing here, I'm thinking that this is what heaven is going to be like," Robinson said. "In heaven, there's no Section 8. In heaven, there are no upscale condos. I've heard of apartments, I've heard of something called mansions but [in heaven] everybody's going to have the same dwelling place."
Robinson added that there will be no segregation in heaven.
"If we don't get it right down here [on earth], we're going to have a problem getting through the pearly gates," Robinson said. "As the wind was blowing through our faces this afternoon, I said, 'Lord, let the winds of peace blow through Florence. Let the winds of fellowship and love and friendship flow through Florence."
A brief wind began during the 30-minute prayer.
Robinson spoke about the Bible's message of love and understanding toward all.
"Somebody is going to march here about 4 p.m. and I am praying for peace," Robinson said. "I'm praying that all of the hellions just get out of Florence. I don't care who you are, where you come from, we don't need hell up in here."
What the community needs, Robinson continued, is peace.
Robinson also offered messages for those running for political office — Florence City Council members George Jebaily and Teresa Myers Ervin, both running for mayor, and Glynn Willis, running for reelection were in the audience — to make sure things are done right.
And to the media covering the prayer to show the positivity of the prayer in addition to any potential violence that happened Wednesday afternoon.
He also said he prayed that the Holy Ghost would touch every police officer, district attorney, judge, state and federal representatives, every governor, President Donald J. Trump, the Supreme Court, and everyone in the street to act as if they loved one another.
