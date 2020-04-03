FLORENCE, S.C. — "This could be a memorable moment our children will remember all their lives," said Florence First Presbyterian Church's recently called senior pastor, the Rev. Darryl Evans.
The church, like so many others in the time of COVID-19, has had to make adjustments and move toward e-services to comply with social distancing guidelines and limits on how many people can gather — all designed to halt the spread of the deadly virus.
While the virus presents a challenge, it also presents an opportunity for people to unite as one to fight the virus and to strengthen the family through togetherness.
With many recreation facilities shut down by the governor's executive order there is little to do but go for walks in the neighborhoods and play in the yard.
Already Pee Dee neighborhoods have united to provide children who are out of school and stuck at home "bear hunts" to keep them busy while "bunny and egg" hunts aren't far off, judging from Facebook posts.
"The whole world is united and affected by one thing," Evans said. "When was the last time we were all together facing something like this."
"This is a time when a lot of families will be exceptionally busy like medical folks," Evans said. "Some of us are going to have this forced sabbath and we're going to be in close proximity to our families and have something called dinner hour."
A graduate of Fuller Theological Seminary, Evans took to the church's pulpit in August after a move from Kannapolis, N.C., where he pastored a church of about 200 congregants. Prior to that he was pastor of a smaller church in eastern North Carolina. He is a native of Alexandria, Virginia.
"I've been all over. I was in D.C. and worked for the government," Evans said. "Went to LA for seminary, then went to Little Washington, N.C., and then we went to Kannapolis and Davidson."
And now Florence.
What led him, his wife and two children to Florence?
"The Lord did," the 45-year-old Evans said.
There is a story there.
"It was a fun and interesting process. One we didn't really expect." Evans said.
His wife, also a graduate of Fuller, is a marriage and family counselor and they have a first- and a fourth-grader enrolled at Briggs Elementary.
"One morning at worship in Kannapolis one of the members here, just showed up. I recognized I didn't know her and I was talking to her before the service and the Holy Spirit was right there," Evan said. "I feel like the three of us were right there encircling us and I thought, 'What's the Lord up to?'"
So far his tenure at the church "has been great," Evans said.
"One of the things I really liked, right away, I felt there was a lot of joy in this church. I was impressed by the wisdom of the elders," he said.
Evans said one of his goals at the church will be growth.
"The old model was kind of numbers, how many people there are the in pews. Instead of numbers or measurements are we growing in our identity as children of God," Evans said.
Beyond that, Evans said, his biggest challenge is one he's looking forward to.
"I have 150 friends I haven't met yet."
