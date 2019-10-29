Williams Middle School

Williams Middle School is one of three middle schools in the Florence One Schools district.

 MORNING NEWS FILE PHOTO

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence One Schools board will hold an additional listening session from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Williams Middle School media center.

The meeting will be held for parents to share their thoughts about a plan that would create four middle schools and eliminate mobile units from elementary and middle schools.

All parents of elementary students and parents of students at Williams Middle who were unable to attend any of the previous listening sessions on this topic are encouraged to attend the Wednesday meeting.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.