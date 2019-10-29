FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence One Schools board will hold an additional listening session from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Williams Middle School media center.
The meeting will be held for parents to share their thoughts about a plan that would create four middle schools and eliminate mobile units from elementary and middle schools.
All parents of elementary students and parents of students at Williams Middle who were unable to attend any of the previous listening sessions on this topic are encouraged to attend the Wednesday meeting.
