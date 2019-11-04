FLORENCE, S.C. – For Nichole Scipio, teaching is what she was meant to do.
Scipio, who was named the 2019-20 Florence One Schools teacher of the year earlier this month, didn’t start out pursuing a career in education.
Scipio started pursuing a degree in pre-pharmacy at the University of South Carolina and graduated with a degree in biology.
After finishing college, she said she didn’t know what she wanted to do. Her mom suggested she try out substitute teaching.
Scipio loved her time substituting.
“It was kind of bittersweet when I come from a family of educators,” Scipio said.
Scipio has several family members who are or were teachers and administrators. Scipio said at first she wanted to do something outside of education because of her family, but after substitute teaching, she decided to get certified through the PACE program.
Scipio taught for three years at Darlington High School while going through the certification program. After becoming a certified teacher, she decided to leave education for a job in pharmaceutical sales.
Scipio said during her time in pharmaceutical sales, her most fulfilling moments were running into previous students she taught while in Darlington.
After 10 years of working in pharmaceutical sales, Scipio said decided to return to the classroom. Scipio started as a biology teacher at West Florence High School in 2012.
“I grew as a person again,” Scipio said. “I grew, and I realized that this is where I needed to be.”
Now Scipio teaches biology and the Project Lead the Way biomedical science class. Scipio is also the lead STEM teacher at West Florence.
Scipio said she is using her experiences in the pharmaceutical industry and her biology degree in her classroom.
“For me, this is a passion,” Scipio said. “I want to make sure that kids not just have study skills, but they have skills that go into the workplace, and I could do that in this classroom.”
The most impactful part of her job, Scipio said, is developing relationships with her students and seeing students grow and develop into mature people over time. She said she helps current and past students and friends of her students.
Scipio said her classes become like a little family over time. She said her classes will celebrate birthdays together and talk about what’s going on in her student’s lives together.
“If you don’t get over the hurdle of kids feeling comfortable, I mean they deal with so much otherwise,” Scipio said. “Social media plays a big part in their lives. Some of them have family issues. If you don’t make your classroom inviting and comfortable, they’re not going to learn anything, because they’re fighting those other battles.”
As the teacher of the year, Scipio said she wants to be a good ambassador for the district.
“To be named teacher of the year is a huge honor,” Scipio said. “It’s humbling. And also I guess I want to make sure that I represent them well.”
Scipio said she wants to see more community involvement in Florence One.
“We have great things in Florence One Schools, and I think everyone in the community should really know the great things that we’re doing, because these students are going to be tomorrow’s leaders, and they’re going to need all the support that they can get.”
Being named the Florence One Schools teacher of the year allows Scipio to apply for the state teacher of the year award. Scipio’s application is due Jan. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.