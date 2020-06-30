FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence One Schools' teacher JoAnn Warr has been selected South Carolina's recipient of the National University System-Sanford Teacher Award.
Warr teaches seventh- and eighth-grade enhanced learning at Southside Middle School.
“I’ve always told my students, if you learn anything from me, I want you to learn respect, manners, and I want you to learn that everybody is important,” said Warr in response to receiving this award.
“Ms. Warr is so deserving of this honor. She is an amazing educator and Southside is fortunate to have her as a valued faculty member,” said Shand Josey, former principal of Southside Middle.
The award honors the top teacher in each state and the District of Columbia with $10,000 for supporting student development and achievement in inspirational and harmonious ways.
Recipients at the state level are eligible to be named the national winner, which comes with a $50,000 award.
The award was established in the name of philanthropist T. Denny Sanford, who is committed to supporting inspiring teaching nationwide through PreK-12 programs focused on developing the social and emotional skills of young people.
