FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence One Schools is in the planning stages for the 2020-21 school year.
The district is sending survey forms to get views on what is needed for operating the schools following this year's shutdown because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Two surveys have been created, one for parents/guardians and the other for district staff.
The parent/guardian survey will be sent out via email to the email address on file with the district; a link is also available on the district website, f1s.org, under News.
Staff members will receive the staff survey via their district email.
Florence One Schools administration asks that parents/guardians and staff members take a few minutes to complete the survey to help the district prepare for the upcoming school year.
