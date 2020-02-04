FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence One Schools Board of Trustees gave Superintendent Richard O’Malley a "satisfactory" rating for his first year in the district.
O'Malley said he was disappointed with the rating.
The board voted during last week’s board meeting to approve the evaluation. Alexis Pipkins and John Galloway voted against the evaluation.
The board discussed the evaluation during executive session in the Dec. 12 and Jan. 30 board meetings.
The board evaluated O’Malley’s performance based on four goals: exemplary community engagement, superior student achievement, 21st-century facilities and security and professional talent in every role, according to a letter sent to O’Malley from Chairman Porter Stewart.
Stewart said the goals for which O’Malley was evaluated were three-year goals. O’Malley’s satisfactory rating is based on his progress during the 2018-19 school year toward those three-year goals.
The board also assessed O’Malley’s performance based on mission, vision and core values; governance, ethics and professional norms; operations management; curriculum, instruction, assessment and school improvements; community of care, equity and family engagement; and professional capacity/community of school district personnel, according to the document.
The document said the board appreciated O’Malley’s strong work ethic and focus on the district’s success.
“There is much excitement in the district and community regarding the district’s tremendous progress during the past year, which has enhanced the involvement of the community in the district,” the letter said.
The letter cited several accomplishments the district has made under O’Malley’s leadership, including creation of the Florence One Schools app, student achievement gains on test scores and state report cards, enhanced technology for students by providing one-to-one technology devices, among other accomplishments.
The letter outlined several areas the board would like the superintendent to focus on moving forward, including improving communications with all board members, addressing interpersonal communications and language with all stakeholders and maintaining professional decorum, improving cultural competence and cultural responsiveness by developing relationships with and interacting with members from all cultures in the community and establishing a process to conduct exit interview when an employee leaves.
The letter also requested that O’Malley develop an effective leadership team in the district so that he can delegate more responsibilities to others so that he does “not have to take personal control of all district matters.”
The board asked that O’Malley update the administrative organizational chart and designate an individual in charge when he is out of the district. O’Malley must present the plan to the board by April 1.
O’Malley, who started at the district in July of 2018, said he is extremely disappointed in the satisfactory rating.
“I have worked day and night and poured my heart and soul into this mission to move this district forward over the past 19 months,” O’Malley said. “We have unprecedented success in all areas, especially student achievement which means so much to me.
O’Malley said the student achievement is more success and progress than the district has seen in many years.
“This evaluation is very disheartening and clearly not what I was expecting,” O’Malley said. “I am deflated, and I believe this sends me a message that my future in F1S might not be very long.”
Board member Bryan Chapman said O’Malley is driving the district to make it a national and state contender.
“He’s not a scared person or trying to do favors,” Chapman said. “He’s always trying to look out for the children. The evaluation for me is exemplary. He’s not perfect, but neither are any of us.”
Davy Gregg, a board member who started after O’Malley had been in the district for several months, said the superintendent has done a great job his first year and a half at the school district. O’Malley has made a lot of change and the majority of the change has been for the good of the students, Gregg said.
“I just look forward to working with him the rest of this year and to see whatever good things he can do for the district because he’s done a lot of good stuff,” Gregg said.
Pipkins, one of the two board members who opposed the final vote on the superintendent’s evaluation said he made a for the record during the board meeting that he expressed a vote of no confidence.
The superintendent’s evaluation is a yearly report, which the board measures the progress the superintendent has made.
The evaluation should have taken place sometime at the beginning of the school year; however, due to other district business and long meetings, the evaluation got pushed back.
Stewart said the Jan. 30 meeting was a called meeting to finish the superintendent’s evaluation.
