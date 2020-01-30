FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence One Schools Superintendent Richard O’Malley fired back Thursday at criticisms from suspended school board member E.J. McIver. O’Malley said statements McIver made at a meeting on Monday were “completely false.”
McIver’s comments, made Monday at an NAACP town hall meeting, were reported in the Tuesday edition of the Morning News.
McIver was suspended from the board in November after he was arrested in September and charged with misconduct in office and embezzlement of less than $10,000. At Monday’s town hall meeting, he questioned several areas of the district’s finances.
O’Malley said he can’t believe that the community would allow McIver to be representing Florence.
“To have this gentleman as their speaker, I mean this guy represents ... I think he’s the poster child for what’s wrong with education in South Carolina, and that would be my first response,” O’Malley said. “For them to have him as an integral part of representing them and representing our community is a travesty.”
O’Malley said McIver’s premise was that O’Malley instigated his arrest because he was asking questions.
“Bottom line is: He stole money from kids in our district,” O’Malley said. “Period, and that’s what it’s about.”
During Monday’s meeting, McIver said he was investigating the depletion of the district’s 8% money. O’Malley said 8% money is depleted every year because it is money the district borrows annually against 8% of the value of taxable property.
On Thursday, April 11, at a meeting McIver attended, the board passed a resolution that allowed the district to use 8% money for “a portion of the cost of acquiring, constructing, furnishing and equipping maintenance improvements to existing school facilities” and “the cost of equipment and technology upgrades at various facilities of the district.”
McIver voted to approve the resolution.
“He knew what he was voting for, and it was all delineated in there,” O’Malley said. “It is depleted every year, and you use the money next year to do it again.”
Later on June 3, the board approved a facility upgrades list that the 8% money would go toward, which included replacing water fountains and bleachers and painting.
McIver did not attend that meeting; however, he was provided with the list of projects prior to the board meeting via his district-issued iPad, O’Malley said.
O’Malley said the district’s fund balance was never at $48 million as McIver said during the NAACP meeting about the depletion of the district’s fund balance.
At the beginning of the 2018-19 fiscal year, the district had just over $40 million in the fund balance. The district ended the fiscal year with just over $45 million, according to the district’s audit, which is a $5.2 million gain.
“Mr. McIver knows, and he was at the board meeting last year when the auditor came to present,” O’Malley said. “We had a $40 million fund balance. This year, we added another $5.2 million. He doesn’t even know. He’s been on the board.”
McIver also said he “started to become very involved when it occurred to [him] that the teachers were not getting paid until the 27th,” which was reported in the Morning News Tuesday.
All employees are paid twice a month, and the dates are released way ahead of time, O’Malley said.
“That’s just a lack of understanding of how it works,” O’Malley said.
McIver also pointed out that he was concerned about the cafeteria fund balance, which was the one area where the district was making money. McIver said the fund had $8 million in the child nutrition budget, most of which has been depleted.
According to the district’s audit, the food service fund for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2019, had lost nearly $700,000 for that year and had $2.5 million left.
“You can look back at all the audits, which are clearly online,” O’Malley said. “You can show as you can see where they had to take the money out of the fund balance. They were losing close to a million dollars every year.”
O’Malley said McIver’s facts are incorrect even though he was given information and voted at board meetings.
“My last statement is: He stole money for kids,” O’Malley said. “He can’t make me his scapegoat.”
In addition to O’Malley’s responses to McIver’s statements, he also took the time to address the Florence Career Center.
O’Malley said there is a misunderstanding of what actually took place during the Jan. 16 board meeting. He said he brought forward a proposal to the board for it to decide whether to explore the idea of closing the career center and starting a partnership with Florence-Darlington Technical College.
“I was actually asking permission, ‘Hey do you think this is a good idea worth exploring or am I going to waste my time?’ Bottom line,” O’Malley said.
O’Malley said he offered each board member the opportunity to sit down with him and get additional information about his proposal prior to the meeting.
The four people who voted yes, O’Malley said, were the ones who sat down with him to hear the proposal.
“Out of the four that voted yes, they all had concerns,” O’Malley said. “Some wanted no jobs to be left off. Some wanted it to be phased in. Some of them said, hey, it’s worth exploring. So nobody of the four that voted yes thought it was perfect in its entirety.”
O’Malley said those who voted no and refused to meet with him chose a path of activism rather than information.
“If you are a board member and you refuse to find out information, to make a vote, you are doing a disservice to your constituents is what I say, and then you want to have separate meetings or press conferences when you refuse to get information, how is that moving the district forward?” O’Malley said.
