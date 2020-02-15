FLORENCE, S.C. — Under a new year-round schedule approved this past week, students in Florence One Schools will start classes on Aug. 3, and teachers will return on July 27, two weeks earlier than usual.
The school district's board of trustees adopted the year-round schedule at a meeting Thursday night. At the same meeting, the board voted to change its evaluation of Superintendent Richard O'Malley to "very effective."
O'Malley had expressed disappointment in the board's original evaluation of his work as satisfactory.
Under the new calendar, students and teachers will also receive a fall intercession, a week off for Thanksgiving and a two-week spring intercession.
With the year-round schedule, the first semester will end Dec. 18, which allows high school students to take their exams before leaving for winter intercession.
Hayley Cagle, director of school improvement, said the calendar came from school leadership discussing the calendar options after seeing that the Timrod Elementary School staff felt the year-round calendar added to their success. Cagle said the teachers and students love the schedule, and it maximizes instructional time.
“We were like, if that is going to add to our success, then we want to put it into place as quick as we can,” Cagle said.
The district first sent a survey to stakeholders and staff through email, the F1S app and social media to gauge interest in the year-round calendar.
The survey results showed that 83% of staff and 73% of stakeholders prefer the calendar.
Cagle said a committee composed of board members, administrators and school leadership reviewed the considerations that were raised in the survey and adjusted the sample calendar based on the suggestions.
Cagle said she first went to high school principals to ensure that the year-round schedule would support the sports schedules and AP and IB schedules.
Generally, with a year-round calendar, there is a two-week intercession in the fall, but to accommodate the sports schedules, Cagle said they split up the intercession to be a week in October and a full week at Thanksgiving.
Then Cagle moved on to elementary and middle school principals to discuss how it would affect them. One of the main concerns was that the calendar would be district wide and, rather than just at some of the schools, that the day care schedule wasn’t going to be able to handle the modified schedule.
For the first year of the year-round schedule, the district will offer free day care through the extended day care program during the fall and spring intercessions.
For staff members and students who have already planned vacations or students during the first two weeks of August, the district will excuse those days.
Board members Alexis Pipkins and John Galloway voted against the year-round schedule.
Galloway applauded the work of the committee that put together the schedule, but he asked if the district could wait until the following year to implement the schedule.
Laci Hanna, a parent of a West Florence High School student and the athletic booster club president, said she is happy with the schedule because it will give the students and teachers much-needed breaks. She said she thinks it will be much better to have the first semester end before winter break.
“That has always been a concern,” Hanna said. “I’m on my second child at West Florence. My older child always had winter break and then went back and had exams. It was hard because they lost time over the Christmas break and then had to come back to school and cram for exams.”
Megan Bolt, music teacher at Carver Elementary Magnet School, said she thinks the new calendar is going to benefit teachers and students and keep them from getting burned out. She also said having two fewer weeks in the summer will help prevent students from back tracking while on break.
After an executive session, Vice Chairman Barry Townsend made a motion to amend the superintendent evaluation by adopting a scale for the overall evaluation grade: 5 – extremely effective, 4 – very effective, 3 – effective, 2 – somewhat effective and 1 – not effective.
In the motion, Townsend also said to strike the first sentence in the evaluation summary letter that said Superintendent Richard O’Malley was satisfactory to very effective in his first year.
Townsend said the statement would accurately represent the consensus opinion of the six board members who made up the previous prevailing vote.
The evaluation was originally voted on during a Jan. 30 board meeting. Pipkins and Galloway voted against the final evaluation.
“I believe a flawed superintendent evaluation process was ultimately hijacked by a few board members, who artificially lowered the superintendent’s overall grade with evaluations that are not supported by the facts, and who exerted more influence on the wording of the summary letter than warranted,” Townsend said. “After having taken advantage of the board’s good-faith attempt in closed executive session to ensure everyone’s voice was reflected in the process, they then surprised their fellow board members in open session with votes of no confidence.”
Pipkins said his vote of no confidence from the original evaluation remains the same after the evaluation was changed.
“My position remains the same; you’ve got some bully board members who manipulated the democratic process,” Pipkins said.
O’Malley said he appreciates the board’s decision regarding his evaluation.
“I believe it has brought clarity to both the public and myself about the majority of the board of trustees’ true intentions to put children first and their full support to continue the progress in this district,” O’Malley said.
O’Malley said he is blessed to work with some of the greatest administrators and teachers and looks forward to continue working alongside them to make Florence One a premier school district.
