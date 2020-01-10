FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence One Schools seniors in the health sciences work-based honors class took part in a graduation program Friday afternoon.
During the fall semester, 15 students spent the semester observing and learning about the medical field at McLeod Health and conducting a research project to help the hospital. The class was created by a partnership of the Pee Dee Area Health Education Center, McLeod Health and the Florence Career Center.
The program focuses on giving students a firsthand experience with health care careers. Students hear from professionals in different areas of the hospital, and then they complete rotations in various departments, ranging from occupational therapy to pediatrics.
“Everybody has an idea of maybe something they’d like to be, so they need to taste it, they need to see it, they need to live it and breathe it — actually observe it,” said Matthew Peake, health careers program coordinator. “You need to see what you want to see and see careers that you didn’t even know exist. You need to make sure that that thing that you want to do is actually what you want to do.”
All 15 students created a presentation to showcase what they learned and how the program affected their career goals. Several of the students talked about how they decided to pursue new career paths within the medical field, but for some students, the program only solidified their previous choices.
Savannah Moseley, a senior at West Florence High School, said that when she started the class she knew she did not want to work with children at all because she was letting her past hold her back.
Moseley’s cousin’s son, Maddon, died at 17 months old after being born premature and spending 194 days in the neonatal intensive care unit.
Moseley had a change of heart over winter break and requested a rotation in the NICU.
“That is where I found my passion,” Moseley said. “I want to be a NICU occupational therapist. It was in the NICU that I found what I truly loved. Caring for patients like Maddon and Weston. It wasn’t like any rotation I had ever had. I was able to connect with the patients and the families of the patients whenever I saw them.”
South Florence High School senior Jordyn Hughes said she has known she wanted to be in health care for the past three years.
Hughes wanted to do a rotation in the NICU, but she wasn’t given that opportunity.
Hughes said she knows that the NICU is where she is meant to be.
The class was not what she expected it be. She thought it would be similar to her junior volunteer experience at McLeod, but she quickly realized it would be more.
Hughes got to observe and follow around different health care professionals while receiving life and college advice from them.
In addition to briefing parents and health care professionals about their time in rotations, the students also presented projects they worked on during the semester. Students were required to conduct research and serve a population in the hospital — health care professionals or patients.
Projects varied from creating a website for the pediatric endocrinologist to use when talking to newly diagnosed diabetes patients about eating well and watching their blood sugar to creating a treasure box for children in pediatric rehab to pick a prize from when they meet a goal.
“They have to be the project manager,” Peake said. “They have to pitch it to clubs or organizations and have them do the work to make the project happen. They have to learn to be project managers, not doers.“
The health science work-based honors class will begin again during the spring semester with 17 more students.
