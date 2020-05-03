FLORENCE, S.C. – School closures are not stopping some Florence One Schools students from commemorating what would have been their high school proms.
Schools were closed for the rest of the school year by S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In spite of the closures, students have dressed up in their prom dresses for pictures and held at-home proms with family and significant others.
Meritt Elder, a West Florence High School senior, held an at-home prom with her family.
Her dad, Rob Elder, got a corsage for Meritt, and her brother Crawford pretended to be the doorman.
Belinthia Elder, Meritt’s stepmother, said the at-home prom was originally going to hold one song to dance to, but the prom ended up lasting about two hours.
“We had no idea what kind of prom situation she was going to have, and so I kind of jokingly told my husband, you should give her a prom here at the house,” Belinthia said. “I didn’t think he was going to go with it, but he said, 'Yeah, ‘I’m going to go put on my suit, and I’m gonna get her a corsage, and we’ll make it happen.”
Though Rob wanted to have a throwback to his prom in the 1980s and play Journey songs, Meritt took over and DJ’d.
“It was fun,” Meritt said. “At first I wasn’t really sure of it, because I’m not really one for stuff like that, but then I kept playing the music, so I was mostly dancing and stuff. I had my playlist playing. I don’t think my family liked it a lot.”
The dancing turned into doing Tik Tok dances. Meritt said she did nearly every Tik Tok dance she knew.
Belinthia made a Tik Tok of her own of the prom.
The Tik Tok began with Meritt getting ready and entering the prom, and it captured scenes of the entire family dancing together.
“It was fun,” Meritt said. “I didn’t expect any of it, but I had fun when I was out there with them.”
Across town, Wilson High School student Anthony SantiAnna made a Tik Tok promposal to ask his girlfriend, Peyton McLeod.
“I cried,” McLeod said. “I was not expecting that. It was so sweet, though.”
SantiAnna said senior prom is really special, and he wanted to be able to have that night with Peyton.
The two dressed in their prom attire and took traditional photos outside. SantiAnna’s sister played music for the two to dance.
For dinner, they ate food from Sakura Japanese Restaurant, which is the couple’s favorite restaurant.
“I think it was pretty special,” SantiAnna said. “It was different that it was just us, but I think that was also one of the best parts of it.”
SantiAnna said because of quarantine, the two have not been able to see one another, but that made their prom night mean a lot.
“It was a lot of fun,” McLeod said. “Our moms made it really special and tried to make it as much like prom as possible."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.