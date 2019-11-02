FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence One Schools served nearly 110,000 more meals during the months of August and September to students this year after contracting a new food service provider.
The school district recently contracted Chartwells to manage the district’s food services.
“We never thought these numbers would be this high this quick,” said Superintendent Richard O’Malley. "We knew we’d increase but over the year, but these numbers are crazy high.”
The numbers for October are not available yet, according to Mia Buck, resident district manager for the district.
To make up for the rise in meals served across the district, O’Malley said, the district is looking to hire more food service workers. He said the district has promoted some food service workers to cafeteria managers so those positions will have to be filled as well.
“Right now we’re ensuring that we have enough people based upon volume,” O’Malley said. “Now we’ve got some real good ideas after having two months of where our numbers are higher so that would be a priority and then to backfill any of the promotions that we’ve done and any of the positions that are there.”
Tracee Brown, cafeteria manager for Carver Elementary School, said it was a difficult transition at first to the new food service provider, but her staff adjusted to the new way of serving meals.
“In the beginning it was a little rough,” Brown said. “I think if we were fully staffed in the beginning everything would have been better.”
At the beginning of September, the cafeteria received two new workers, Brown said.
One of the reasons the district decided to use Chartwells is the number of meals served from scratch, O’Malley said. The district also went through Chartwells because the food service provider could provide more options to students, he said.
At Carver Elementary the lunch menu expanded from two lunch entrees to three, and there are more fresh items on the agenda, Brown said.
“It’s a lot more preparation,” Brown said. “To me, it’s fun. You get to learn more about food as far as, you know, you can prepare it in several different ways.”
Buck said to help with the flux of meals served, the district has not only increased staffing, but it also did training and brought in Chartwells employees to help with serving, additional services and meal prep for the next day.
This year Chartwells replaced several appliances in kitchens across the district, Buck said. The schools also removed fryers from the kitchens, she said.
Chartwells implemented a new program called Discovery Kitchen, Buck said.
With this program students taste new recipes and can vote on whether they like or dislike the dish. This month Chartwells has been introducing students to butternut squash, Buck said.
If students love the recipe, Chartwells will put it on the menu cycle, Buck said.
