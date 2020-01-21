FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence One Schools will hold a teacher recruitment fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Florence Center, 3300 W. Radio Drive. Representatives will be on-site for all school locations to interview candidates.
Incentives available for Florence One employees include:
• $2,000 perfect attendance bonus
• Free lunch for teachers
• Free 3K, 4K for district employees
• Competitive salaries and full benefits
The Florence 1 in 2021 Vision includes four objectives, one of which is the hiring of professional talent for every role. Positions are available at all grade levels.
Register online for the teacher recruitment fair at http://bit.ly/teachf1s
To find available positions or to apply online, visit www.f1s.org
If you are interested in becoming an educator through alternative pathways, contact Ashley Watson, director of recruitment and certification at awatson@f1s.org.
