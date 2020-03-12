FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence One Schools Board of Trustees has suspended all field trips until the April board meeting as a precaution against the new coronavirus (COVID-19).
No prospective field trips or those previously approved that have not yet begun will take place from Friday until the next meeting on April 16.
“I think nationally with everything happening, I think everyone is deciding how do we stop the spread of this virus so quickly, and the best way right now is to cancel where there is large groups of people,” said Superintendent Richard O’Malley. “So in our case anytime field trips and going to large public places is something we want to make sure that we are participating in stopping the spread of this virus.”
The suspended field trips do not include sporting events. The South Carolina High School League will meet Monday to discuss what action it will take regarding spring sports due to COVID-19.
O’Malley also addressed several precautions the district has made regarding COVID-19.
Teachers are preparing a week’s worth of work that can be done online. The district has provided extra cleaning supplies and wipes for each classroom and reviewed cleaning measures with the custodial staff.
The district has also ensured that in the case of school closings, hourly staff members receive their scheduled pay, and the Florence One has applied for a waiver to feed students who might depend on the district for meals.
There are tips and information on COVID-19 on the district website.
The board also approved a five-year strategic plan for the South Florence High School Fine Arts program. The plan helps the school apply for grants to help fund the fine arts.
The 68-page strategic plan includes several areas in which South Florence High wants to expand and improve its fine arts program.
The plan includes the school getting MacBook Pros to use in several of the district’s fine arts classes, including choral music, recording, video broadcasting and art classrooms.
The plan includes getting higher tables and chairs for the art classrooms, adding an audio recording class and bringing in a master teacher to classes.
The plan also includes South Florence High performing a Broadway musical.
“In order to do something and do it right for students to have the experience of what they would have in a theater, really pulling on all of their talents, we have to be able to provide them a type of costuming, blocking and staging and all of that other stuff for them to truly understand what it means to do something on that level,” said Kimberly Mack, principal.
Several board members recognized the work put into the strategic plan.
“It’s absolutely amazing where you started and where you are now,” board member Trisha Caulder said. “These are wonderful opportunities for our students, things I thought we’d never be able to offer for our students.”
During public participation, two teacher assistants asked the district for a pay raise.
Deborah Williams, who works at the Child Development Center at Woods Road, said the pay does not measure up to what they do for the children.
“We need more money,” Williams said. “That’s just plain and simple. It’s becoming a struggle because we have to find second jobs, and we don’t want to not be able to give our all to the children.”
James Williams addressed a lack of transparency, citing instances in which he has requested information from the district and has not received answers. He also said the district should improve its communication with the public.
“We don’t see what appears to be the difficulty of getting that information,” Williams said.
