FLORENCE, S.C. -- Two Florence 1 Schools leaders were among the national leaders recognized for their work transforming the relationship between education and technology when finalists and winners for the EdTech Awards 2020 were announced.
In its 10th year, the EdTech Awards is the largest recognition program in all of education technology, recognizing the biggest names in edtech – and those who soon will be. F1S Superintendent Richard O’Malley and Chief Technology Officer Kyle Jones were jointly named finalists as Leaders Setting a Trend.
O’Malley said that he was pleased that he and Jones were named finalists together because the innovation taking place in Florence 1 is a joint effort.
“Our district is full of innovative thinkers that help push our students and our district forward every single day,” O’Malley said. “I think it is appropriate that Kyle Jones and I were named finalists jointly because our district best serves our students when we are working together. As a unified district, we have made tremendous gains and we are only getting started.”
In less than two years, Florence 1 has implemented a one-to-one device initiative, Imagine Forward, to put a device in the hands of more than 16,000 students. F1S has also updated technology in every classroom in the district, with smartboards and interactive display panels that allow teachers and students to work more collaboratively on projects and daily assignments.
“Florence 1 Schools has an aggressive three-year strategic plan we call Florence 1 in 2021,” Jones said. “This plan was designed to elevate expectations and outcomes all across the district. We wanted to enhance offerings, increase safety, be leaders in innovation, and energize a unified community of learners, educators and supporters in order to become a highly competitive, nationally recognized, leading school district. I think being named one of five national finalists in this category speaks highly of our progress so far.”
Featuring edtech’s best and brightest, the annual EdTech Awards program shines a spotlight on cool tools, inspiring leaders and innovative trendsetters across the K-12, higher education, and skills and workforce sectors.
This year’s finalists and winners were narrowed from the larger field and judged based on criteria that included pedagogical workability, efficacy and results, support, clarity, value and potential.
“While The EdTech Awards salutes all those on the front lines of help, with an extraordinary shift to online learning, really acknowledging the innovators, leaders, and trendsetters — particularly in our field — is more important than ever,” said Victor Rivero, editor-in-chief of EdTech Digest, who oversees the program.
Past winners include Blackboard, Discovery Education, DreamBox Learning, Edmodo, Flipgrid, Promethean, Scholastic, Schoology, and SMART Technologies.
“To those who stepped up and continue to do so — empathic educators, persistent parents, laudable leaders moving learning forward, especially in these times — we salute you,” Rivero said. “Your tireless efforts awaken others to the resoluteness and goodness of the human spirit.
