FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence One Schools Programs for Exceptional Children will host a post-secondary education and employment transition fair 6 p.m. Thursday at Wilson High School.
The fair will provide families of non-degree earning students with information on how to prepare for post-secondary education and employment.
There will be information available for all five colleges in the state that provide programs for non-diploma earning students, said Erika Chapman, parent liaison for the Programs for Exceptional Children.
The fair is open to families with non-diploma earning students who are in middle and high school to help them prepare for the transition out of high school.
The programs provide students with the opportunity to go to a university and complete a certificate program, which gives students the university experience with extra supports.
“It is exciting that our students have that opportunity,” Chapman said.
These programs are offered at the University of South Carolina, Clemson University, College of Charleston, Winthrop University and Coastal Carolina University.
The informational fair will also provide families with information about vocational rehabilitation services and Florence One Schools’ Project Search program.
Both of these programs provide students with job training to help them find employment after high school.
Project Search is a district-led program where students from Florence One get job-related experience at McLeod Health. The students are taught how to work certain jobs throughout the hospital, and so many of the students, if they are successful at the job, may be offered that job, Chapman said.
“That’s a really great option for many of our students,” Chapman said.
For more information about the transition fair, contact Erika Chapman at 843-292-1008, Anne Filyaw at 843-292-1005 or Tanisha James at 843-269-2646.
Wilson High School is at 1411 Old Marion Highway.
