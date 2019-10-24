FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence One Schools will have a professional development day for teachers and staff members on Oct. 28. There will be no school for students.
Report cards will be released Oct. 29.
Parent-teacher conferences are scheduled for Oct. 29 from 2-6 p.m. Parents are encouraged to schedule an appointment for the conferences.
Students across the district will be dismissed early. Elementary school students will be dismissed at 12:10 p.m. and middle and high school students at 1:30 p.m.
