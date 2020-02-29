FLORENCE, S.C. — A performance audit conducted on Florence One Schools revealed several areas where the district needs improvement on its internal controls.
Mauldin and Jenkins LLC, the auditor, also said the findings are not considered good practices for a school district in South Carolina or any governmental entity.
The audit, which was presented Thursday by Tim Lyon at a school board meeting, looked at several major areas of the district’s internal controls, including construction contracts, purchasing and salaries.
The performance audit focused on the period from 2016 to April 30, 2019. The time frame for the construction contracts differed slightly. That portion of the audit ranges from Jan. 1, 2019, to April 30, 2019.
Superintendent Richard O’Malley said that when he first came to the district in 2018, having a performance audit done on the district was a part of his entrance plan.
“You don’t want to own anything that maybe has been bad in the past,” O’Malley said. “In some cases, if it’s good, you want to own it, but you just want to figure out everything, because as a new person, you can’t understand all the things.”
Under the area of purchasing, the audit looked at a sample of 40 purchases and procurement/credit card transactions to test for compliance.
According to the audit, based on the testing, Mauldin and Jenkins was unable to test 13 of the purchases that had been approved prior to the purchase that were made using purchase/credit cards. Because the district did not provide receipts or other original invoices for 11 of the 40 items, Mauldin and Jenkins was unable to determine the nature of the purchases or to compare the purchases against descriptions provided by district management.
The audit sampled 40 check disbursements, and there were no exceptions noted.
The audit also looked at a sample of expenditures from the district’s food service operations.
Out of the sample expenditures Mauldin and Jenkins collected on the food service department, there were several areas of concern:
- There were three transactions totaling $1,127.48 in which Visa or Mastercard gift cards were purchased, ranging in value from $25 to $100.
- There were two transactions totaling $505 in which the former food services field supervisor was paid to provide catering services for the district.
- There were three transactions totaling $3,173.64 for various pieces of food service equipment for schools for which there were no receipts documenting the items.
- There was one transaction for $112.65 in which the district purchased food from the district’s food supplier, U.S. Foods, and then was reimbursed by a school board member.
- There were 15 transactions totaling $1,877.31 in which invoices were addressed to “Florence One Catering,” and the district purchased food using district funds. According to the district’s general ledger, the former food service supervisor reimbursed the district. However, copies of the checks and receipts for the reimbursements could not be found.
- There was one transaction for $94.02 in which the former food services supervisor was reimbursed for fuel purchases, but there was no way to confirm that the fuel purchased was related to his job duties.
- There were 59 credit card transactions at WalMart or Sam’s Club coded to seven district purchase orders. The auditor’s testing revealed that none of the seven purchase orders corresponded to the credit card purchases, only two of the seven purchase order numbers were valid numbers but had been issued to different vendors, and the remaining five were nonexistent purchase order numbers in the district’s purchasing system. The total of these purchases was $11,048.63.
- There were two transactions totaling $998.95 in which invoices were addressed to “Florence One Catering,” and the district purchased food using district funds. The former food service supervisor reimbursed the district.
Based on the findings in purchasing, Mauldin and Jenkins recommended the district develop policies and procedures that address purchase/credit card use; use the “three-way match,” which ensures that the purchase order, invoice and goods receipt match without any discrepancies before the vendor is paid; and update the district’s procurement code to prohibit employees and board members from using district-negotiated contracts for any purchases that are not district business.
In the past year, the district has gotten stricter on credit card use.
After the arrest of board member E.J. McIver in September, O'Malley said, the district removed credit cards from board members.
O'Malley said he decreased the number of credit cards in the district, and there are now strict procedures.
During the discussion on the performance audit at the board meeting, Vice Chairman Barry Townsend questioned the board member who used a district contract to make a purchase.
“That is an employee taking advantage of a contract that the public does not have access to,” Townsend said.
Board member Alexis Pipkins said he wasn’t sure if that was supposed to be a “pop shot.”
“That’s no uncommon practice,” Pipkins said. “There have been many times that things that have been purchased and then been reimbursed.”
Pipkins also said he didn’t remember how much money he paid.
Pipkins, according to a document received through a Freedom of Information Act request, reimbursed the district for the food on July 31, 2018, with a check for $112.65.
The district’s food services department is being investigated by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED). The investigation began May 16. O’Malley asked SLED to investigate the department.
After the SLED investigation began, the board voted at a June meeting to outsource food services to Chartwells.
O’Malley said part of the reason he wanted to move the district’s food service management to an outside company was the issues he’d found out through employees.
“What’s sad is there are some great people working for us in food service,” O’Malley said. “This happens to be a group of people and management that were doing all this, and that’s why we changed management companies and not the personnel, because it’s just too large to fix.”
As a result of the findings in the performance audit, Mauldin and Jenkins suggested the district do a forensic audit to look into the food service department, O’Malley said.
Forensic Strategic Solutions LLC conducted a forensic audit ranging from July 2016 through June 2019.
The district asked Forensic Strategic Solutions to look specifically at reimbursement for gift card purchases, personal purchases through Florence One accounts and reimbursements to the manager and assistant manager of food services.
The forensic audit found that Donny Chavis, the former food services manager, purchased gift cards with personal funds for which he was reimbursed by the district. According to the audit, gift cards have historically been given to food service employees as gifts.
The auditor was unable to identify a district policy prohibiting the use of district funds for gift cards.
The audit also noted that Johnnie Warren, the former assistant manager of food services, used school accounts to make personal purchases from Florence One vendors. The purchases were paid for by the district, and Warren reimbursed the district.
There was no district policy prohibiting this activity, the forensic audit said.
The forensic audit also found several items for which Chavis and Warren requested reimbursement.
Both Chavis and Warren requested reimbursement for the 2018 SNA conference. According to the audit, it appeared that they might have been reimbursed for lodging nights in excess of the length of the conference.
Warren was reimbursed $505 for two events she personally catered for the schools.
Warren also was reimbursed $1,061.64 for the purchase of T-shirts for "single unit." According to the audit, food service employees paid Warren cash for the T-shirts, but there were no receipts of the funds by Florence One.
After interviews with district employees, Forensic Strategic Solutions also investigated "single unit," allegations of dinners prepared and sold by food service employees using district resources and purchases from Florence Restaurant Supply.
"Single unit" sold items that might have been purchased with Florence One funds. Employees told the auditor that single unit held fundraisers of selling cinnamon buns, biscuits, pots and pans.
The auditor could not verify the allegations.
Employees also told the auditor that food service workers were instructed or allowed to sell special items during lunch on certain days. The auditor could not verify the allegations; however, they did identify special transactions for the sale of special items through their analysis.
The audit said there were allegations that Warren, with the help of others, prepared and sold dinners at Timrod Elementary School. The audit's review of Timrod's food costs found they were in line with district averages.
According to the audit, the district made frequent purchases of small kitchen goods, catering equipment, blenders and silver punch bowls from Florence Restaurant Supply.
Each purchase was appropriately documented and approved; however, they were unable to further the analysis because neither the food service department nor Chartwells perform a full inventory of the kitchens.
The audit said the district is in possession of the silver punch bowls.
Forensic Strategic Solutions said it does not feel that predication exists to conduct a fraud examination.
However, the forensic audit report recommended that the district strengthen policies and procedures for purchasing and reimbursement of personal policies and procedures. The audit also suggested that employees should be trained to identify purchases that are inconsistent with district policy.
The performance audit looked at how the district is handling construction contracts and budgeting through long-term projects.
The audit looked at the most recently completed construction projects: Delmae Heights Elementary School, R.N. Beck Learning Center, Royall Elementary School and North Vista Elementary School.
For the Delmae Heights Elementary project, a change order for $200,217 was made for asbestos removal at the old McClenaghan High School and sidewalk installation between John W. Moore Intermediate School and Lucy T. Davis Elementary School.
According to district procurement policy, approved change orders should be in line with the scope of the project. The $200,217 change order was outside of the scope of the work, Lyon said.
During the meeting, board member Davy Gregg questioned Lyon if work had actually been done at McClenaghan.
“I can’t speak to where it went,” Lyon said. “I know that it was part of the change order. Based on what we saw, it was approved and paid as a part of that contract.”
Renovations on McClenaghan were expected to begin in February of this year, according to a Morning News article.
Mauldin and Jenkins could not test a change order in the amount of $47,051 for the R.N. Beck Learning Center because the district could not locate the documentation.
Mauldin and Jenkins suggested the district review its policy with regard to change orders, and the board and upper management should be more involved in administering oversight on large construction projects.
The overall cost for the construction of Delmae Heights Elementary was $5 million, or 21%, over budget, and the cost for the Royall Elementary construction was $1.41 million, or 7.1%, lower than the budget.
