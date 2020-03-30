FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence One Schools hosted a weekly Facebook Live meeting to provide an eLearning update.
Brian Denny, director of Programs for Exceptional Children, gave an update on special education.
This week the district has started IEP meetings.
Denny said they originally had a goal Monday to have five IEP meetings, but instead they got through about six or seven of the meetings.
Starting today, the district has 20 spots open for students to receive speech therapy at the Child Development Center at Woods Road in person.
The one-on-one appointments will be done as long as parents are comfortable with doing them in person. Children and the therapists will be screened at the time of meetings to ensure that they are well, Denny said.
The district has also begun teletherapy for occupational and speech therapy using video conferencing.
“I think our teachers are knocking it out the park,” Denny said. “I can’t tell you everything that they’re doing, but they are doing a phenomenal job.”
Michelle McBride, assistant superintendent of instruction pre-K through fifth grade, and Hayley Cagle, director of school improvement, spoke on how grading will look for the district while doing eLearning.
First through sixth grades will remain consistent with what has been done throughout the school year. Students will have at least one grade per week per content area.
“Parents, I can’t stress enough how important it is for you to have access to Parent Portal,” McBride said. “It is key that you are checking your children’s progress during this eLearning period to make sure that they are turning in their assignments and what their averages look like during this.”
Grading for high school students will remain numerical grades as students are used to, Cagle said.
“So, keep on doing those assignments, working hard and turning them in because it is going to impact your GPA if you’re in high school or in middle school taking English 1 or Algebra 1,” Cagle said.
The district will be adjusting the weighting for high school students for the fourth nine weeks.
Cagle said the district will talk to teachers today, and students will be made aware of the weighting changes midweek.
“We want to be sure that we are benefiting you, but also that we’re still demanding excellence in what we are doing in our eLearning classroom,” Cagle said.
Cagle announced that seniors’ last day will be May 15.
As a support for students who may need some extra help, the district will begin providing tutors the week after spring break.
Florence One will be paying the tutors, and students from grades three through 12 can receive extra help after the scheduled office hours.
Superintendent Richard O’Malley said the district is looking toward providing supports for teachers after spring break.
“We now have to ask ourselves what this will look like after spring break,” O’Malley said. “What are those 15 or 16 days from when we get back from spring break to when the governor basically says when we are going to be closed.”
McBride said for teachers, they’ve set a platform for teachers by week to cover standards that would help narrow down and close the achievement gap that the district might have during eLearning.
Teachers will receive access to the platform on Wednesday, and the district will begin when teachers return from spring break.
Cagle said through the help of the technology department, the district has created an eLearning curriculum portal that is available on the district website help parents assist their children with eLearning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.