FLORENCE, S.C. — After schools across the state of South Carolina have closed for the remainder of March, Florence One Schools and Help 4 Kids Florence are ensuring that children are fed.
Governor Henry McMaster announced the closures Sunday in a press conference.
A waiver has been provided that allowed school districts to use the summer feeding options to be used to feed students during the state-wide closure.
Florence One began feeding students Monday, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner to all students in the district.
Each meal includes a drink, food and snack. Some of the items are perishable and some are nonperishable.
The district has meal pick-up locations at 18 schools and 22 community locations.
Meals are served Monday through Friday. Breakfast takes place from 8-9:30 a.m., lunch takes place from 11:30-1 p.m. and dinner takes place 4-5:30 p.m.
All meals will be grab and go.
Tara Newton, the principal of Briggs Elementary School, said the district will adding locations after seeing how Monday went. She said Briggs Elementary asked for a new site to be added to the list Monday.
Those picking up meals don’t have to have their students with them, and they do not have to have proof that they have a Florence One student, Newton said.
“The most important part is just feeding the students,” Newton said. “So, they can come to the hot spot, or they can come to the bus spot and say that I have x number of students or x number of children and they will provide meals.”
Though schools’ primary focus is teaching and learning, Newton said they do a lot more: They make sure that students are well cared for. By ensuring that students are fed, she said, students are able to focus better on their eLearning assignments.
“I think providing these meals are going to become important,” Newton said. “I think the longer we are out of school, the more important these meals will become, especially right now if parents can’t get to the grocery stores or can’t get what they need at the grocery stores.”
Newton rode one of the buses to a community location to hand out dinners Monday afternoon.
“We just want to make sure that some of the burden of making sure that they’re doing education items and feeding is covered and so it’s open to all students — all kids,” Newton said.
Though schools are closed through the end of the month, Help 4 Kids Florence is staying true to its mission of feeding children over weekends.
Diane Welsh, president of Help 4 Kids Florence, said the organization is using the same delivery system they’ve always used. They’re delivering meals to the schools, and the schools will then deliver the meals.
Welsh said she was so relieved when the district offered to help deliver the meals. The children are in the same situation that they would be in if they were in school, she said. Students still wouldn’t have meals on the weekends.
“That is just a big load off of our minds just having children with something to eat,” Welsh said.
Currently, Help 4 Kids Florence’s issue is people packing.
Welsh said most of their volunteers are over 60, and Help 4 Kids Florence is trying to follow the recommendation to not gather with more than 10 people at a time.
Several churches have volunteered to help take shifts of 10 people at a time to pack to make sure the bags are packed and ready to go out.
“Everybody seems to be working together, which is a powerful thing,” Welsh said. “It’s very important that we all work together to do the best for everybody. It seems we are coming together as a group of people to get the food out.”
Help 4 Kids Florence currently has enough food to last for three weeks.
Welsh said the organization is looking to grow its food supply.
The organization is still accepting nonperishable food donations from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Cormell-Streett & Patterson Insurance Services.
“If you want to make a food donation and don’t want to go out, just go online and get Amazon to do it for you,” Welsh said.
CSP Insurance Services is located at 2420 Hoffmeyer Road.
For more information about pick-up locations for meals, visit https://www.f1s.org/Page/23158.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.