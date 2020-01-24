FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence One Schools recently finished two sensory rooms, with one more on its way to completion.
The new rooms are at the R.N. Beck Learning Center and Lester Elementary School. Soon there will be a sensory room at the Child Development Center at Woods Road.
“A sensory room is another tool that we can use to help students refocus and help them learn,” said Brian Denny, director of Florence One programs for exceptional children. “There are things that they are going to be in there doing that are fun activities, but they are really learning. Some of them are fine motor skills, some of them are gross motor skills. It’s all about that tactile experience.”
The completed sensory rooms contain items such as a sensory table with items they can touch, balance beams, a swing and wall hangings that let students practice zipping and buttoning. The rooms provide various types of sensory input to calm children.
Denny said R.N. Beck and Lester Elementary were chosen because of the populations those two schools serve. R.N. Beck serves preschoolers, and Lester Elementary has a high population of students with autism.
“At the end of the day, it was the right thing to do for the students,” Denny said. “It’s one of those things that we are trying to do. Dr. O’Malley (district Superintendent Richard O’Malley) is trying to say, ‘Hey, let’s be innovative,’ because I think we are somewhat behind in a lot of areas, and not having a room like this is an area that we were behind. It was just something that needed to be done.”
Michele Lewis, an occupational therapist in Florence One, compared the work of a sensory room to how an engine runs. The students’ engine cannot be too high or too low for them to learn.
“There are some kids that come in and are all over the place,” Lewis said. “We want to be able to help them regulate so that they can sit in circle time or even just interact with other peers in a calmer way, and then there are some calmer kids that maybe are on the lower end of that and their systems need to be revved up a little bit so they can participate and learn.”
By giving students the opportunity to visit the sensory room, Lewis said, she hopes that they can begin to learn what calms or revs them up to learn.
The three new sensory rooms bring the total number of sensory rooms in the district to five.
In the summer of 2018, Jennifer Danford, a classroom assistant, created a sensory room called “The Regulation Station” at Briggs Elementary.
Danford started the sensory room using the zones of regulation to give children a way to express how they’re feeling and learn how to regulate their emotions. She said she’s seen the children learn how to better communicate about their emotional health and understand the depth of their emotions.
“I have some that I pulled last year to come to my room, and there’s some that I don’t even get this year because they were able to learn the strategies that they needed to learn and were able to really quickly apply those strategies in the classroom. Where I was having to pull them out of the classroom before, I don’t have to now,” Danford said. “There are some that I still pull out, but I don’t pull them out as much.”
After creating the Briggs Elementary sensory room and seeing its success, Danford wrote a grant proposal for The School Foundation to create two more sensory rooms and provide all teachers with calm-down boxes. Greenwood Elementary School’s sensory room has been completed and the items for the calm-down boxes are being finished.
