FLORENCE, S.C. — Just days after Gov. Henry McMaster’s decision to close all S.C. schools through the end of March, Florence One Schools is taking learning online.
Starting Monday, the district began the first of 12 eLearning days, or continuing instructional time through the internet.
Students from grades 2 through 12 completed their assignments using Google Classroom and other programs on their district-issued Chromebooks. Kindergarten and first-grade students have packets to be completed.
Each day, students are assigned 200 minutes of instructional time that must be completed by 10 p.m.
Teachers are providing virtual office hours each instructional day in which students can receive assistance. Elementary school office hours are from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m., and middle and high school office hours are from 10 a.m. to noon and 2 to 4 p.m.
Kyle Jones, chief technology officer, said 95% of the students have access to internet at home, but for those students who do not, there are Wi-Fi-enabled buses deployed to 12 community sites.
The buses are deployed from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. The students’ devices automatically connect to the district’s Wi-Fi on the buses.
The district is promoting other internet options for students as well, Jones said. Spectrum is providing free internet for K-12 students on new household accounts. AT&T is also offering reduced-rate plans for households that qualify.
Since the eLearning days began on Monday, Jones said, he would give the district an A+ if he had to rate it on a report card. The days have been filled with quality instructional time, Jones said.
“At the end of the day, I’m really proud of our students and teachers,” Jones said. “I really think they’ve risen to the expectations, and they’ve done a great job of ensuring that we’ve maintained as best we could a normalcy for our instructional day for our students.”
Natalie Shealy, English teacher at West Florence High School, said the eLearning days have gone better than she expected.
Teaching through the internet is a lot harder than if she were teaching face to face; however, she said she is excited to have the opportunity to incorporate more technology into her lessons.
“I am so proud of my students for stepping up, taking responsibility and knocking these assignments out of the park,” Shealy said.
Jennifer Walters has a fourth-grade student at Royall Elementary School.
Walters said the eLearning days have been wonderful; everything was clear for her daughter.
“She was a little bit nervous because it was new, but as soon as she got started, everything they prepared her for was where it was supposed to be,” Walters said. “She was able to complete all of her assignments with no problem at all.”
Walters said her daughter did not really need her support. She also had her teachers available to support them through the process.
Walters’ daughter received assignments from all of her classes, including physical education (PE).
“They even thought of that (PE), and to me as a parent, that is pretty cool,” Walters said.
Florence One is one of 10 schools districts that are part of an eLearning pilot program in the state of South Carolina.
The district is taking part in this pilot program this year, and this is the first year that district has provided technology devices for all students through the district’s Imagine Forward initiative.
Through the original pilot program, Florence One had three eLearning days it could use; however, because of the COVID-19 outbreak, school districts were offered an extension to the number of days they could complete virtually.
Jones said the district has done multiple mock eLearning days to help parents, students and teachers become comfortable with the software and processes.
“I’m excited that we are now beginning to see the fruits of our labor come to fruition,” Jones said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.