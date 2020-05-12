FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence One Schools Board of Trustees will meet Thursday through Facebook Live and the district’s YouTube channel.
The board will vote on the Chartwells renewal contract, a contract for 41.75 acres of property on North Williston Road, auditing services easement, cable communications easement and M.B. Kahn program management contract.
The board will also vote on personnel, minutes and financial statements.
