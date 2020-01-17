FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence One Schools board voted Friday morning to allow Superintendent Richard O’Malley to create a memorandum of understanding that will lay out the terms to create Advantage Academy with Florence-Darlington Technical College.
Advantage Academy would close the Florence Career Center and move most of those classes to FDTC.
Once the memorandum is created, the board must vote on it to make the partnership official.
The board of trustees also voted to create athletic stadiums at each of the district’s high schools using a lease-purchase agreement.
Both of the votes occurred after midnight, and Chairman Porter Stewart, Vice Chairman Barry Townsend, Trisha Caulder and Bryan Chapman supported both of the action items.
Earlier in the meeting, O’Malley presented Advantage Academy to the board. The idea for the academy came about as O’Malley tried to address several issues in the school district, including resources, facilities and cost savings.
“We’re just shifting our location because our kids are falling behind in the trades with other school districts in South Carolina, and we don’t have a road map to get there,” he said. “We got to make sure that we’re addressing the kids that want to go into trades as much as AP classes, IB classes and all those other things. That’s really what we’re trying to address.”
The creation of the academy will save the district $4 million per year.
Students who attend Advantage Academy will have the same schedule they would have had at the Florence Career Center. The district will bus the students to FDTC.
Students will also still receive dual credit for Advantage Academy classes and will pay no money for those courses.
Students will also be able to take the same courses that were available at the career center with some expanded offerings, according to O’Malley’s presentation.
To take courses at the Advantage Academy, students will not have to have a 3.0 GPA and take the technical college entrance exam, O’Malley said.
Not all of the classes currently housed in the Florence Career Center will be moved to FDTC.
Horticulture, business, special education, sports medicine and culinary arts will remain at the career center. The business and sports medicine courses are also offered at both West Florence High School and Wilson High School.
As a result of the creation of Advantage Academy, the Florence Career Center building will allow South Florence High School to stop using mobile units. This will provide 25 additional classrooms to South Florence High, expanding the school’s capacity to 2,500.
“I have the obligation to bring forward proposals of all the obstacles that this board and this district face,” O’Malley said about his proposal. “If we don’t start looking at things differently, we will never, in any way, move forward.”
According to the Florence Career Center website, there are 30 teachers who work at the center — 40% of whom hold advanced degrees.
If the career center is closed, O’Malley said, those employees could possibly be hired by FDTC or under the reduction-in-force policy the employees who hold other certifications could be placed in other open positions in the district.
Several board members expressed concern over vote to move forward with the Advantage Academy.
Board member Alexis Pipkins, when contacted Friday afternoon, said the closure of the Florence Career Center will destroy an institution that has historical significance in the community. Since the career center’s inception in 1956, Pipkins said, it has produced many electricians, brick masons and others who have benefited the Florence economy.
“My vote was for the children and the families that have benefited from Florence School District One’s Florence Career and Technology Center,” Pipkins said.
Also during the board meeting, several Florence Career Center employees, local trade workers and parents of career center students addressed the board during public participation.
Kitty Carpenter, the Florence Career Center director, spoke about the programs the career center offers.
The center is the sixth-largest career center in population, serving roughly 1,400 students, Carpenter said.
The Florence Career Center offers 16 programs, all of which offer nationally recognized certifications and are partnered with businesses in Florence that provide work-based job shadowing.
Carpenter said none of the career center’s equipment is older than 5 years, and each program has an advisory committee composed of community businesses and industry to ensure that they know about the latest trends.
Carpenter said 98% of the students who attend the career center graduate. She said 97% of students enter their field of study, join the military or continue to postsecondary education.
“We are one of the most successful career centers in the state with the facilities we have … and our students are some of the most successful because of the teachers,” Carpenter said.
Ed Bethea, interim president of FDTC, said Friday the partnership would be a win-win opportunity for both the college and Florence One.
“I think it’s a way to more efficiently use our resources,” he said.
Bethea said adding the students to Tech would bring would help FDTC’s enrollment, which is drastically needed.
The board also voted to construct athletic facilities at each of the three high schools in the district through a lease-purchase agreement of $11 million leased over the course of 10 years. The money for the stadiums will be taken from the “8% money.” That is money the school district borrows against 8% of the value of taxable property.
The money will purchase 5,000-seat bleachers, modular buildings for locker rooms, expansion for buildings, and turf fields.
The fields will give junior varsity and varsity football, boys soccer and girls soccer teams a place to play home games on their high school campuses.
The stadiums should be ready for the 2020 football season; however, the turf fields will not be added until 2021, O’Malley said.
He said through constructing the stadiums, he wants to ensure that student athletes are provided the same opportunities that other high school athletes across the state are provided.
During the fall 2019 football season, each of the three high schools held home games. The home games gave the district a way to learn about the logistics of having on-campus football games.
O’Malley said he learned a lot from those games and only heard positive feedback from the games.
“I think it’s a year in the making,” he said. “I think all these things that we’ve done, on-campus games, things like that, to try to figure out how to make this work, and I think this will be a culmination of that.”
