FLORENCE, S.C. -- Starting March 16 Breakfast Bags will be available from 8-9:30 a.m. Monday through Friday for drive-thru or pick up at these school locations:
- Briggs Elementary
- Carver Elementary
- Delmae Elementary
- Dewey Carter Elementary
- Greenwood Elementary
- Henry Timrod Elementary
- Lucy T Davis Elementary
- McLaurin Elementary
- North Vista Elementary
- RN Beck
- Savannah Grove Elementary
- Theodore Lester Elementary
- Wallace Gregg Elementary
- Woods Road CDC
- Sneed Middle
- Southside Middle
- West Florence High School
- Wilson High School
Hot lunches with a snack will be available Monday through Friday for drive-thru or pick up at the same school locations listed above from 11:30 - 1 p.m.
Hot dinner boxes will be available Monday through Friday for drive-thru or pick up at the same school locations listed above from 4-5:30 p.m.
Lunch and Dinner Bags will be available at the locations listed below.
Bagged lunches and a snack will be available from 11:30 a.m.-1:15 p.m. at these community locations.
Dinner bags will be available from 4-5:30 at the locations listed below.
Look for the yellow school bus as:
- Boys & Girls Club
- Brandon Woods Community
- Brittany Place
- Brookgreen Community
- Church Hill
- Glendale Community
- Iola Park
- Levy Park
- Maple Park
- Mt. Zion Apartments
- Northwest Community
- Pine Forrest Community
- Quinby Community
- Right Direction Church
- Sand-Pit Community
- Savannah Grove Baptist Church
- Sedgefield Apartments
- Southern Pines
- Terra Community
- Waverly
- West Point
- Willow Trace
- Clover Valley
- Colonial Hotel
- Suburban Lodge
- Ramada Inn Hwy 52
