FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence One Schools, the Florence County Sheriff’s Department and the City of Florence Police Department are combining resources during the COVID-19 crisis.
School resource officers (SROs) within the school district will be working in and around Florence to provide services to the community.
Superintendent Richard O’Malley, Florence County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Glen Kirby and City of Florence Police Chief Allen Heidler agreed to pool their law enforcement resources.
“Our school SROs will remain productive during this time of school closures, and they will assist in needed capacities in and around Florence,” O’Malley said. “We have seen so many groups, large and small, cooperating during this pandemic, and our community is no exception.”
Florence One has 10 SROs who serve and protect the students, faculty and staff members before, during and after school.
“The Florence Police Department is grateful for the addition of these officers during this critical time,” Heidler said. “Law enforcement assistance is needed throughout the city and around Florence County as we work to patrol the areas. Even in a crisis, we can find workable opportunities.”
Kirby said the added resources are welcomed as the department offers assistance at major medical facilities and testing sites and surveillance throughout Florence County.
“It is a win-win situation for everyone,” Kirby said.
