FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence One Schools district is providing mobile hot-spot devices to students to give them access to WiFi.
The distribution of the MiFi devices is part of the third phase of a plan to ensure digital equity. The district will provide nearly 200 devices to students.
Each MiFi device has been configured specifically to work with F1S Chromebooks. The devices will allow multiple students in the same household to connect and complete their assignments.
“These MiFi devices have been in high demand and were backordered for several weeks,” said Florence One Schools Superintendent Richard O’Malley. “In the meantime, we have been deploying buses with WiFi and have installed external WiFi access points at some of our schools to help solve the equity issue in regards to internet access.”
Kyle Jones, the district's chief technology officer, said the MiFi hotspot devices have been part of the district’s long-term eLearning plan to close the digital gap.
“We have been developing our eLearning strategy for a while now,” Jones said. “Part of that planning was the rollout of our one-to-one initiative, Imagine Forward, so that all students had devices. Another aspect of the plan was determining which of our students might not have internet at home and finding ways to help provide it for them.”
Surveys completed after two mock eLearning days earlier in the school year helped schools communicate to the Technology Department where internet disparities might exist in their community.
“Through these surveys and communication with our principals, we were able to determine which households did not have the connectivity that they needed for eLearning,” Jones said. “Being in the state eLearning pilot and having that information compiled really allowed us to be ahead of the game, instead of behind, when Gov. McMaster closed all schools in South Carolina.”
Families who have been identified as needing the internet have been contacted by their school to arrange for a time to pick-up the MiFi device. The technology staff created a how-to guide that will go home with each device explaining everything from how to turn on the MiFi to how to connect the Chromebook to it to access the internet.
North Vista Elementary Principal Sharon Dixon said the MiFi units will help her staff continue to provide educational advancing instruction for her students while they are not physically at school.
“Given the amount of content students are expected to learn each school year, it is important that students are working and learning from home,” Dixon said. “It is important that our students not lose ground or slide backwards in their education. The new mobile hotspot unit is the answer to helping us close this gap and make learning accessible to all students.
"I am grateful for the passionate educators and technology specialists in our district who understand that so many students do not have the internet and see the need to put equal opportunities in the hands of our students.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.