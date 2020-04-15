FLORENCE, S.C. — In addition to classes continuing online for Florence One Schools, the district has continued teletherapy online.
The week before spring break the Programs for Exceptional Children began offering teletherapy for speech, occupational and some physical therapy.
Therapists are using Google Meets so that they can see the students face to face on the computer screen, and the students can see them.
Brian Denny, director of programs for exceptional children, said the therapy sessions have continued online just as they would have in person.
“It’s worked out really well,” Denny said. “We’re getting really positive feedback from the parents and from the therapists.”
Though conducting therapy sessions online is not something that therapists are familiar with, they have picked it up quickly, Denny said.
Students who are in therapy have goals set out for them to meet. Teletherapy helps students avoid regressing while they are out of school.
“I think that is our biggest concern is that we don’t want them to have a regression,” Denny said.
Outside of the teletherapy services, the district has started offering some speech and occupational therapy appointments in person at the Child Development Center on Woods Road.
The therapy sessions are one to one, and both the therapist and student are screened by a nurse to ensure they are healthy before the session begins.
Shannon Belk, lead occupational therapist for the district, said the move to teletherapy has made therapists work with the student’s caregiver or parent to help correct a student rather than doing it themselves.
“I was a little nervous about it because OT is very hands-on therapy,” Belk said. “We just kind of had to problem solve how to make it work because it is just so different with it being on the screen.”
This change to their therapy is a big bonus, Belk said.
“The bonus is that the parents are working with their own child, and because they’re learning how to work with them and seeing what we do first hand, they are able to carry it over,” Belk said. “The students will get more from that just from having it carried over.”
Routines are important for students in therapy, Belk said, and through offering teletherapy, students have been able to continue the routine of therapy.
Belk said it’s been nice to reach out to parents, and they seem thankful to have the therapists reach out to them.
“We don’t get feedback from the parents often, and this is just a nice way to get feedback from the parents,” Belk said.
