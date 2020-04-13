Florence, S.C. – The NAMM Foundation designated Florence One Schools as one of the Best Communities for Music Education for the seventh consecutive year for its outstanding commitment to music education.
Jeffery Gaines, director of arts and innovative programs at Florence One Schools, said it is an honor for the district to receive the designation.
“Music is not only an intricate part of what we do, but who we are in the Florence community," Gaines said. "The roots of music run deep in our schools, and as a consequence, permeate our community.”
Gaines said the designation is a true testament to the work the teachers do each and every day for all students. Florence One Schools is the only district in South Carolina to have received this designation for seven consecutive years, he said.
To qualify for the best communities designation, Florence One had to answer questions about its funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instructional time, facilities, support for the music program and community music-making programs.
The designation recognizes that Florence One is leading the way with learning opportunities outlined in the Every Student Succeeds Act that recommends music, and the arts are important elements of a well-rounded education for all children.
Chrissy Welch, a Florence native and a music teacher at Greenwood Elementary School, said the Florence area has been a rich center for the arts, particularly music, for many years. Welch said she can personally attest to the quality of instruction and performance in this area.
“Even more exciting, though, is the growth of the musical community I have seen since becoming a music educator,” Welch said.
An example of the growth, Welch said, is the Masterworks Children’s Choir.
“It is wonderful to see and hear children from different schools come together to sing challenging and beautiful music,” Welch said.
Johnny Powers, the West Florence High School band director, said the Florence community benefits greatly from the presence of music.
“Students grow with each year of music education they receive, and the community gets the opportunity to see the talents of these students grow while enjoying some quality literature,” Powers said. “Music is such an essential part of our lives, and pushing the importance of it in schools and the community is the only way to give everyone the opportunity to experience the joys of it.”
Wilson High School choral music director Megerlyn Davis said music education has the ability to breathe life into a community, because it gives students the opportunity to display their creative skills at their highest level during any performance.
