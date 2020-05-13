FLORENCE, S.C. — Four local middle school students made the American Choral Directors Association 2020 Honor All-State Chorus.
Southside Middle School’s all-state chorus members are Trinitty Gade, eighth-grader soprano; Jacob Gray, seventh-grader tenor; Ryan Matney, seventh-grade bass; and Tyler Russell, eighth-grade bass.
More than 500 students auditioned for the All-State Chorus, and the four Southside students are among 254 who made either the all-treble voices (SSA) or Soprano, Alto, Tenor and Bass Chorus. The four Southside students were selected for the SATB choir.
To be selected, the students auditioned by having their voices recorded singing their part to Handel’s “Hallelujah Amen” with the accompaniment of the three other voice parts playing. Their recordings were then uploaded to the ACDA audition site.
The middle school All-State Chorus event will be held at Furman University, Oct. 16-17. Lynn Perkins is the choral music instructor at Southside Middle School.
