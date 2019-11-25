FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence One Schools high school chorus students took the stage Monday evening to perform in the 42nd All City Choral Concert at the Francis Marion University Chapman Auditorium.
Ninth- through 12th-grade students from South Florence High, West Florence High and Wilson High all joined to form the 2019 Senior All-City Chorus.
“This is one of our unifying events, and we are fortunate that this is in all of our arts forms across the district,” said Jeffery Gaines, the director of arts and innovative programs. “This is one of those things that’s not about a competition; it’s about letting the music unite the children.”
The choir performed several songs that students learned that day, including the all-state audition song for the year, “Alleluia.”
During the performance, each high school choir sang a song. West Florence High students sang “Believe,” South Florence High students sang “Music Makers, Dreamers of Dreams” and Wilson High students sang “My God is a Rock.”
The three high school choir directors selected three other songs for the combined choir to sing.
Erick Figueras, choral director at South Florence High, selected the song, “The First Noel,” for the combined choir to sing. He said one high school alone couldn’t have the size choir that they do during the Senior All-City Concert.
“It’s fantastic,” Figueras said. “We have a pretty good-sized choir at South Florence, but you can do extraordinary things when you have extraordinary numbers.”
Each year, the Senior All-City Choral Concert has a guest conductor and clinician that students spend the day working with to learn the music. Jerron Jorgenson, director of choral activities and music education coordinator at Coker University, conducted the concert.
Jorgenson gathered with the students at 8:30 Monday to work through the music with students, which was the first time all the students and Jorgenson gathered as an ensemble.
“It’s interesting to see the dynamic of the three schools,” Jorgenson said. “We sort of joked earlier about the in-city rivalries, but when we come together and make music as an ensemble, all that melts away, and it’s so apparent by the way they interacted throughout the day.”
In addition to the Senior All-City Choral Concert, Florence One hosts a number of all-city performances. The district’s next all-city performance will be March 12 for the Junior and Senior All-City Orchestra at Wilson High School.
