FLORENCE, S.C. — In continuing efforts to provide support for students and their families, Florence One Schools launched a family support hotline.
Though the district is participating in eLearning away from the school buildings, Florence One wanted to ensure the social-emotional well-being of students, parents/guardians and staff during this time, according to a district announcement.
With social distancing in place, outlets typically used to help deal with stressors may not be available. Students, who are outside of their normal school routine and away from that support system, could experience increased behavior problems and worries.
Additionally, families may experience more stress or become over-extended due to uncertainty and news about COVID-19.
Lisa Spears, clinical supervisor for Florence One School-Based Therapists, said sometimes it helps to simply talk about fears or frustrations.
“We want anyone who might be feeling unsure or frustrated about all of the changes taking place right now to know that they are not alone,” Spears said. “This experience is new for all of us and we are all trying to find a new rhythm to our lives.”
This hotline gives a "safe space" to vent about current stressors and to seek health care information, including referrals to community health care providers. The hotline is a judgment-free zone staffed by therapists and school nurses who will offer tips and information to help cope.
According to Florence One Lead Nurse, Beth Holzbach, research regarding COVID-19 is continuing and information regarding best practices, testing and treatment continues to be updated. Holzbach said the district wanted to provide a way for people to access current factual medical information while also serving as a resource for providing referrals to community health care providers.
The F1S Cares Support Line is available Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays through May 29. The number is 843-664-8170.
To access the line, just dial 843-664-8170. You will hear a voice prompting you with instructions. To reach a therapist, press 1. To reach a school nurse, press 2.
F1S Cares is a support line. A person having a mental health crisis should dial 911 or reach out to the Department of Mental Health’s Community Crisis Response and Intervention Team. The team can be reached toll-free, 24/7, at 833-DMH-CCRI (833-364-2274).
More information about the team can be found at www.scdmh.net
