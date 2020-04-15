FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence One Schools Board of Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday and people can attend online.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting will be broadcast through the district’s social media sites, Facebook Live and YouTube channel only.
Agenda items include a one-time $1,000 bonus for all Florence One employees, an emergency resolution for the 2019 novel coronavirus response, reappointment of certified and classified staff for the 2020-21 school year and emergency modifications to board meetings and public participation. The board will also vote on personnel, financial statements and minutes.
To access the district’s live streaming, visit its Facebook Page or YouTube page titled Florence 1 Schools.
