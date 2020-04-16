FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence One Schools Board of Trustees on Thursday unanimously approved a one-time $1,000 bonus for all full-time employees.
The district broadcast the meeting through Facebook Live and the district’s YouTube channel because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 2,433 full-time employees will receive the bonuses on April 29. The bonuses will be in separate checks from their normal paychecks; the bonus checks will have only federal and Social Security taxes taken out.
Superintendent Richard O’Malley said the district believes the bonus is important because teachers, administrators, food service workers, bus drivers and assistants have all prepared and worked to put the community and students first during the pandemic.
O’Malley said the employees have always risen to the occasion when asked to do something.
“We know there is no dollar, but we need to show some sort of appreciation to our staff, and that is everyone chipping in to make this work,” O’Malley said.
O’Malley also said he recommended the bonus to account for the hourly employees in the district who are not getting the overtime hours they normally would get when schools are in session.
At its March meeting, the board approved paying hourly employees at the same rate of their March 15 paycheck during the closure, to ensure that employees were not affected by a loss of hours, O’Malley said.
“In April, what we wanted to do is have another way of accounting for those hourly employees and making up some of those differences for everyone,” O’Malley said. “I think by giving them a $1,000 bonus, it will help them account for any missed time or missed overtime if we had normal school operations.”
Board member Davy Gregg said he would gladly approve the motion by the recommendation of the superintendent. Trisha Caulder seconded the motion.
Board member Bryan Chapman said he was excited for the motion, especially when the future is uncertain.
“To find this, as our superintendent has found these funds, I think is pretty amazing and truly helpful,” Chapman said. “To know a lot of our people in our staff are going to be acknowledged, I’m very excited about being able to find funds and know there that might be something in the future.”
The board also approved a resolution that commits the district’s 8% money to go toward construction and maintenance projects in the district.
The 8% money consists of about $12 million, and is 8% of all taxable property in the district that it can take out against itself in short-term bonds.
In the resolution, the board approved committing $5 million of the 8% money for the construction of Southside Middle School under the pay-as-you-go plan and $6 million for maintenance and construction projects across the district.
Each school will receive about $400,000 in upgrades and renovations, such as bathrooms, floors windows, roofing and lighting improvements. The money will also go toward redoing the upper-level bleachers in the high school gymnasiums.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.