FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence One Schools Board of Trustees on Thursday approved allowing three more vacation days to carry over to the 2020-21 year for 240- and 260-day employees.
“Due to COVID-19, many of our employees were unable to use those accrued days, had to cancel plans and have been working,” said Superintendent Richard O’Malley.
Under normal circumstances, 240-day employees have five vacation days to roll over and 260-day employees have eight roll-over days.
This is outlined under board policies GCD and GDD. The motion approved Thursday suspended those two policies.
For the 2020-21 school year, 240-day employees will have eight vacation days to carry over, and 260-day employees will have 11 vacation days to carry over.
Employees on 240-day schedules include principals, some high school assistant principals, district administration, district office employees and school-level secretaries. The 260-day employees include maintenance workers and custodians.
The board also approved continuing the M.B. Kahn project-management contract and Chartwells food-service contract for the 2020-21 school year and accepting a contract with Mauldin and Jenkins auditing services.
M.B. Kahn currently oversees all the renovation projects within the district.
During the 2019-20 school year, M.B. Kahn oversaw $8.5 million worth of projects in the district, including handle procurement for projects, manage construction, ensure projects are completed and payments are made.
For the 2020-21 school year, M.B. Kahn will charge $475,000, which is about a $515,000 reduction. With the McClenaghan project, last year M.B. Kahn charged $150,000, but for this year the contract will be $100,000.
Florence One sent out a request for proposals for the auditing company, and Mauldin and Jenkins was the only company to send a proposal.
The Chartwells contract will have a 2% increase, but the contract will still guarantee a profit of $750,000.
O’Malley cited some of what Chartwells has done over the past year. There was a 6.8% increase in breakfasts served and 16% more lunches served. Chartwells also started a new dinner program and served more than 50,000 meals over the course of the year.
