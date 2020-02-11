FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence One Schools recently installed Halo Smart Sensors in all three high schools to detect when students vape in bathrooms.
The Halo Smart Sensors can also detect THC use, hazardous chemicals and abnormal noises like shouting.
When the detection device senses something, it automatically alerts administrators and school resource officers. Administrators can then check cameras to identify which student set off the detector and respond accordingly.
Doug Nunnally, director of security and school safety, said the district decided to get the detectors in response to the increased number of disciplinary referrals related to tobacco and e-cigarette use.
“So we said let’s do a pilot test for about a month in West Florence,” Nunnally said. “It was so successful that within about two weeks Dr. O’Malley said let’s go ahead and get enough for all three schools.”
All three high schools received the detectors in January.
Nunnally said since the implementation of the detection devices, there have been fewer discipline referrals related to vaping.
“The fact that we’re finding fewer of these, and we are having fewer incidents of it, I think it means they are being effective,” Nunnally said. “Either they are not bringing them, or they are just not doing it here at school.”
Matt Dowdell, principal of West Florence High School, said the new detection devices provide heightened security in the school, allowing administrators to detect what is going on in places they haven’t had cameras.
“You know we had the cameras in the hallways, but we never had anything in the bathroom,” Dowdell said. “Given that these are in the bathroom, we are able to detect what’s going on in the bathrooms whether it be vaping or THC. … It just gives us an extra layer of security.”
The addition of the Halo Smart Sensors is part of a comprehensive plan to increase security, Nunnally said. Recently the district has added weapons detection devices and an emergency notification system.
“We are relying on a lot of new technology where we can because there are more of them than there are of us so we need all the advantages we can get,” Nunnally said. “Things are proven effective. Certainly we would like to curb and influence the behavior, but this is a way to help stop it and keep it out the school.”
Beth Holzbach, lead nurse for Florence One, said the surgeon general has determined the use of e-cigarettes is an epidemic because of the prevalence of its use.
Holzbach said e-cigarettes deliver aerosol rather than water vapor, meaning there are solid particles that are inhaled into the lungs. She said nicotine may also affect memory, attention and learning.
“From a health standpoint, for nurses, and also our policy related to tobacco use, which includes alternate nicotine delivery systems, nicotine and any other substance that’s inhaled into the lungs can impact a young person for a very long time," Holzabach said. "We actually don’t know the effects of the vaping system or delivery to the lungs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.