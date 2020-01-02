FLORENCE, S.C. – A play set in a Waffle House: That’s what Florence native Colby Poston created when he wrote "Catching Icarus."
"Catching Icarus," a full-length play, follows the story of Jesse, a drug-addicted freshman in college, and his father who pass through a Dillon Waffle House off Interstate 95. The play includes two other characters: a Waffle House employee and a girl in her early 20s.
“I thought it would be cool to write a play that takes place in a Waffle House, because I spent a lot of my adolescence in a Waffle House with my friends,” Poston said. “I wanted to do something kind of about Florence and kind of the things and ideas that people here face but don’t necessarily want to talk about.”
That’s how Poston landed on the idea of addressing the opioid crisis: it’s a big issue that people don’t want to talk about, he said. Poston wanted to make a play that is real enough for people to understand and not see a glorification of the topic.
The play includes some elements of his own life because he knows a lot of people who have dealt with this kind of thing, he said.
“What I wanted to do with it was have the play showcase a communal sharing of pain caused by certain people’s trauma and how the communal sharing of pain can weaken its power over us,” Poston said. “Instead of dealing with it on your own, everybody lays their cards out on the table, and it tends to weaken the pit if that makes sense.”
"Catching Icarus" will debut on Jan. 10 at the Francis Marion University (FMU) Performing Arts Center Black Box Theater. There will be three show times: 7:30 p.m. on Jan 10, 3 p.m. on Jan. 11 and 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 11.
Poston, who is a sophomore at Colorado College, wrote the play between March and April of 2019. After writing the first five or 10 minutes of the play, Poston said, he realized that he had something there.
Poston said he had confusion and doubt – lots of doubt – when he realized he had a good start to the play. Poston said it wasn’t an aha moment. He just knew he had something good on the page.
Then a few of Poston’s friends read the play aloud, and the raw emotion drew him to see what the play could become.
“The actors are what make it (a play) great,” Poston said. “They can bring a whole fourth dimension to the understanding of the play.”
Though Poston has written several plays, he has only had one play performed so far, which was in Colorado where he goes to school. "Catching Icarus" will be the first play that he’s written and directed.
“I’m excited for my town to see something that I’ve done because my previous play that I wrote that got produced was done in Colorado,” Poston said. “Really I’m more nervous about this one than my debut in Colorado because these are people that I know and love in Florence, and I want to reach them. I have a much more personal desire to reach them.”
Poston said he wants people who come to the play to have a reaction to it.
“My worst fear is for someone to walk out of it saying, ‘huh, it was OK,’” Poston said. “Mediocrity is not what we’re looking for. A reaction is definitely is what my biggest hope is once people buy a ticket and sit in the seat.”
Tickets are $15 and are available for purchase on the FMU Performing Arts Center website at www.fmupac.org.
