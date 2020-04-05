FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence native Betty Suggs made magic happen during her time in the Disney College Program at Disney World.
Suggs, a December 2019 Francis Marion University graduate, left for Disney in January.
“Overall, my experience was amazing,” Suggs said. “It made me appreciate the company so much more. I made amazing friends from all over the world; friends that become your family because they are all you have there.”
While working at Disney World, Suggs spent her time on the custodial staff in the Magic Kingdom.
“We could choose what we wanted to do, and I was like, ‘I will literally do anything. I just want to work for Disney,’” Suggs said.
Not only did the custodial staff clean, but they also made magic happen for guests at Magic Kingdom, Suggs said.
“We can hand out stickers to kids,” Suggs said. “If they are dressed like Belle or a princess, what I like to do is I get a character autograph book and get them to sign it as if they are the real character. So they’ll sign Belle, and they think it’s like the coolest thing.”
Suggs said she could walk guests to attractions if they needed directions.
Suggs’ last day working at Disney was March 15. Her time was cut short due to Disney World’s closure to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
“Disney has never been in a situation like this, and it was really odd that the college programmers were termed,” Suggs said. “Our leaders sympathized with us and did everything they could to make us feel better.”
Before Suggs left Disney, her leaders surprised the Magic Kingdom custodial team with the opportunity to visit the Cinderella castle suite. People pay big money to tour the castle, and Disney has to ask you to stay in the castle for the night, Suggs said.
“Not many get the opportunity to see the suite, and it is definitely something I will brag about forever,” Suggs said. “It was surprisingly smaller than you would think but still stunning.”
Suggs also had the opportunity to walk through the tunnels in Magic Kingdom for work that she heard about but had never seen and to preview the new Disney’s Hollywood Studios called Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway.
“The ride was amazing, and I am proud to say I was one of the first people to ride it,” Suggs said.
Prior to taking part in the Disney College Program, Suggs had been to Disney World several times as a guest and decided to apply for the program after hearing about it on YouTube.
“I’ve always wondered, ‘What is it like to actually work here?’” Suggs said. “You know, but (being here has) made me appreciate everything more – just like knowing exactly what the cast members go through.”
While Suggs was student teaching in the fall of 2019, she decided to send in her application for the spring. Suggs made it through all three rounds of the application process and received her phone call after a day of student teaching.
“I was like shaking, and I immediately called my mom because I was just completely shocked,” Suggs said.
Currently, Suggs is back in Florence applying for teaching jobs for the 2020-21 school year.
She said she would love to go back to Disney if she was given the opportunity.
