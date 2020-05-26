FLORENCE, S.C. − Florence Branch of the NAACP President Jerry Keith Jr. called out Florence One Schools on Tuesday for what he said was violating its own policy by playing host to graduation speakers who are up for re-election this election cycle.
Keith noted that three of the four Florence One School speakers are Republicans and two are up for re-election.
Keith didn't identify who the third politician was.
A Facebook page that calls out the district for the selection of graduation speakers not including a woman has a reference on it to a third politician who, when contacted by the Morning News, said he was not speaking at any of the graduations.
Keith specifically cited the policy under staff participation in political activities: "The board prohibits campaigning in the public schools by individual candidate or parties for municipal, school board, county, state or federal elections. No one may use or authorize the use of public funds, property or time to influence the outcome of an election or ballot measure."
Speaking at Florence One high school graduations this year are U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham for South Florence, Gov. Henry McMaster for West Florence and Lawrence Timmons for Wilson.
Timmons is a 34-year-old Wilson High School graduate who played linebacker for Florida State and went on to success in the NFL that included a victory with the Pittsburgh Steelers over the Arizona Cardinals in Super Bowl XLIII.
McMaster, a Republican, is not up for reelection this year.
Jamie Harrison, a Democrat, is running to defeat Graham.
Florence One Schools Superintendent Richard O'Malley said he had no comment on Keith's assertions.
The three high schools are scheduled to conduct their graduations in the parking lot of the Florence Center, starting with Wilson at 10 a.m. Wednesday. South Florence will follow at 10 a.m. Thursday and West Florence will take place at 10 a.m. Friday.
The expansive parking lot will afford attendees the ability to socially distance themselves and for the students to walk across the stage to receive their diplomas.
The graduations have rain dates of the following week of June 1, 2 and 3, which might come in handy. The current weather forecast calls for heavy rain through Saturday into Sunday.
