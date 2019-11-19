FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence Metropolitan Statistical Area has seen an employment rate increase of nearly 1% year over year.
According to data from the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce, the MSA has seen 0.98% growth in its seasonally adjusted employment year over year from October 2018 to October 2019.
The Florence MSA also shows an increase in unemployment from 2% in September to 2.3% in October. The rate is still lower than October 2018 when it was 3.6% and the state average of 2.6% for October.
The Florence MSA includes Florence and Darlington counties.
The data also indicate that Florence County has an unemployment rate of 2.2%, below the state average of 2.6%.
The unemployment rate for Florence County is slightly higher than in September, rising from 1.9% to 2.2%. However, the unemployment rate was 3.5% in October 2018.
Darlington County’s unemployment rate is right at the state average of 2.6%, a slight increase from September when the rate was 2.3% and a decrease from a rate of 3.95 in October 2018.
Marion County’s unemployment rate is 3.1%, an increase over September when the rate was 2.7% and a decrease from October 2018 when the rate was 5.4%.
Williamsburg County’s unemployment rate is 3.4%, also an increase from September when it was 2.9% and a decrease from October 2018 when the rate was 5.1%.
Dillon County’s unemployment rate is 3.1% for October 2019, an increase from 2.8% in September but a decrease from October 2018’s 4.7%.
Marlboro County’s unemployment rate is 3.6% for October, an increase from 2.8% in September and a decrease from October 2018’s 4.9%.
Data for the rest of the state indicate that each county’s unemployment rate rose but the state’s as a whole dropped from 2.9% in September to 2.6% in October. The rate for October 2018 was 3.2%.
The data released Tuesday indicate that non-farm employment rose by 4,200 jobs to a record high of seasonally adjusted jobs 2.185 million in October.
Industries leading in increases are leisure and hospitality with an increase of 2,300 jobs, trade, transportation, and utilities with 2,200, financial with 1,100, education and health services with 700, government with 600, construction with 500, and other services at 300.
Decreases were seen in professional and business services with -2,600, manufacturing with -700, and information -200.
Nationally, the unemployment rate increased from 3.5% in September to 3.6% in October.
The Department of Employment and Workforce estimates that 62,363 people were unemployed in the Palmetto State.
The state’s estimated labor force, which includes people working and those seeking work, increased by 368 people to a total of 2.381 million in October. The labor force has increased by 51,825 people since October 2018.
