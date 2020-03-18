FLORENCE, S.C. – The Julia 4 Value Cinemas and Regal Swamp Fox Cinemas have both closed as a precaution against the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.
Both theaters announced their closures Tuesday.
According to the Julia 4 Value Cinemas Facebook page, the theater is closing to help curb the coronavirus pandemic.
Regal Swamp Fox Cinemas will remain closed until further notice, its website said.
